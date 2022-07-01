UNAN Set for Fundraising Event

Mary Nnah

In a bid to fulfill the five key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN), the civil society arm of the United Nations in Nigeria, is set to hold a fundraising event to mark the UNAN Day 2022.

Scheduled for July 20, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 11 am, the event which has the theme, “United Nations SDGs and the Imperatives of Targeted Social Responsibility Action in Nigeria”, will also witness the Executive Committee Inauguration.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are anchored on transforming lives through 5 powerful drivers: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership in a bid to combat humanity’s greatest challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice.

It is therefore UNAN’s quest to aid this blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all and to enjoin all and sundry to take action with social responsibility for one another starting with disadvantaged areas and people in Lagos State.

According to UNAN’s President, Mrs. Joan Agha, “We are already in the 7th year of this Masterplan since UN declared the 17 SDGs in 2015. Our role, therefore, is to solicit support from partners, collaborators, and benefactors in improving lives through SDGs 1, 2, 6, and 8 which state thus: No Poverty – No Hunger – Clean Water and Sanitation – Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Agha who called on Nigerians and people all over the world to be major participants in ushering in a new era of cooperation and prosperity with the inauguration of the key drivers of this project which event will benefit Lagos State citizens as inaugural beneficiaries added that the plan is to endow others on a state by state basis thereafter.

UNAN was established in 1959 by Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, one of Nigeria’s foremost educationists.

Mrs. Ifeoma Nwuke expressed the feeling of the planning committee that she chairs thus: “A burden of expectations resides in us all to implement the ideals of the SDGs for the betterment of sustainability and growth envisioned by the UN in 2015.

“It is up to us all to raise our standards of living for ourselves and our fellow human beings.”