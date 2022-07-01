Tech-Savvy Educational Tour Set to Hold in Dubai

Mary Nnah

To enhance and ensure that more educators are digital compliant to meet up with the changing times, the Tech-Savvy Teacher International (TSTI) is holding its Educational Technology Retreat in Dubai from November 13th- 22nd, 2022.

In its 12th edition, the educational tour will leverage the GESS Dubai Education and Exhibition Conference to offer educators the right exposure and awareness to the latest technologies in education.

With its theme: ‘Owning a global vision as a school leader’, the 8-day educational fair will give school owners practical knowledge and skill to maximize classroom experience and increase students’ success rate significantly.

According to the convener and founder of Tech-Savvy Teacher International, Ify Obidi-Essien, the event will give participants practical experience on how schools run internationally. Also, the quality of speakers at the Masterclass is top-notch as they are internationally recognized and well experienced in their areas of expertise.

She also noted that the 3-day Educational fair in GESS Dubai offers greater exposure than ever before to educational technology, especially in the Post-Covid-19 era, where the use of technology in teaching and learning is not an option but compulsory.

“Attendees should look out for networking opportunities, new technologies to introduce in their schools, ways to expand their reach on a global stage, and new technology skills to acquire.”

Ify Obidi-Essien added that the tour will help improve Nigeria’s educational system saying it will develop tremendously. “The ETRDubai2022 will bring about educators who are well exposed and knowledgeable about global standards which will be relevant in our educational system. Exposure is everything. Educators will be able to attract international opportunities that will advance the Nigerian ecosystem to a great extent.”

Speakers at the masterclass include Founder and CEO T4 Education, Vikas Pota; Online publisher and Entrepreneurs Network (OPEN) Edirin Edewor; and CEO Teammasters Ltd, Rotimi Eyitayo.