Olowo Launches Aviation Book At 70th Birthday

Veteran aviation professional, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, turned 70 recently and he celebrated his new age with a launch of the aviation book: ‘Cutting Costs Without Cutting Corners.’

The platinum jubilee, which was held in Lagos, was attended by dignitaries from the aviation industry, Osun State Government, business world and His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife Ọba AdéyeyèEnitan Ògúnwùsì , Òjájá II who played a very key role in the entire programme.

While Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and his counterpart, Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N), led the aviation players.

Nuhu, the book chief launcher, said Olowo is a thoroughbred professional who has played a massive role in the sustenance of safety in Nigeria with his unbiased critique of activities in the sector.

He said: “We are here today to celebrate our brother and the launching of his book: ‘Cutting Costs without Cutting Corners’ and with the experience and the contribution of Chief Olowo to the industry over the years, over the decades are well-known and legendary.”

Nuhu launched the book with the sum of N1 million, while several other attendees also contributed to its launch.

Ooni of Ife Ọba Adéyeyè Enitan Ògúnwùsì, Òjájá II challenged Olowo’schildren to take a cue from their father by being good citizens of the country.

Also, Mrs. Stella Olowo, the wife of the celebrant thanked God for keeping the entire family alive till date despite the challenges, especially during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the entire globe.