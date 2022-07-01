Mammoth Crowd Receives ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu in Sokoto

Thousands of supporters yesterday trooped out to welcome the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, to Sokoto.

Kachikwu and top leaders of the ADC were in Sokoto to commission the party’s new State Secretariat and equally receive hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ADC.

At the event, over 120 members who defected from the APC were received into the ADC by the National leadership of the party.

In his brief remarks, Kachikwu told the new members that ADC was a party that believed in one indivisible Nigeria, shared prosperity for all Nigerians, rule of law and above all love as the foundation that ties all Nigerians together.

He said the new secretariat would be a beacon of hope to the people of Sokoto and promised that ADC would not fail them.

Kachikwu told the supporters to embrace ADC as a party for all Nigerians even as he promised that all members would be given a sense of belonging.

He said:”This is your party and our party, embrace it. This is the party for the new Nigeria we all desire.

“ADC is out to provide better and visionary leadership that would lead to shared prosperity for all Nigerian,” he said.