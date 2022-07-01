Late Christy Essien-Igbokwe’s Granddaughter Toes Her Musical Path

Vanessa Obioha

In memory of her grandmother, the late music icon Christy Essien-Igbokwe, nine-year-old Christiana Igbokwe, released a remake of her popular song ‘Seun Rere’ on June 30. The day also marked the 11th death anniversary of the singer fondly known as the Lady of Songs.

The song ‘Séun Réré’ sheds more light on the African conversation between mother and child; a mother who advises her child to listen to her words, so that all will be well with him/her.

‘Seun Rere’ is also the official theme song to the Disney+ Movies ‘Rise’, an American biographical sports-drama film directed by Akin Omotoso, from a script written by Arash Amel. It is based on the true story of three young Nigerian-Greek brothers, Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, who emigrate to the United States and rose to fame and success within the National Basketball Association.

‘Rise’ was produced by Walt Disney Pictures and released as a Disney+ original film on June 24, 2022.

When asked about the song, young Christiana Jr says she is excited about the project, and that her grandmother is the greatest Afrobeats singer of all time because of the impactful messages her songs carry.