Helping Hands Legal Foundation: Committed to Giving Indigents Access to Justice

The Helping Hands Legal Foundation has warmed its way into numerous hearts.

In a country where the idea of justice seems far-fetched and the people have no one to fight for their rights, the Helping Hands Legal Foundation has been committed to helping indigent people access justice for over 20 years now.

This non profit/non political legal aid initiative also referred to as “Help @ law” is being hosted by Cecil Law consulting and was launched with a desire to contribute to and impact humanity.

Since inception, it has been doing just that through their pro-bono services, in collaboration with top-notch legal firms.

For those experiencing legal troubles; such as problems with a rental property, indiscriminate arrest by the police, breach of employment contract, domestic violence, divorce, child custody and any other issue that would require the expertise of a lawyer, the helping hands legal foundation is committed to helping you find Justice at no cost.

Speaking with Hon. Justice Cecilia, M.A Olatoregun, founder, Cecil law on the aspirations of the legal initiative, she said “Help at law initiative is just the beginning and a minuscule step towards solving the eminent problem of justice in Nigeria.

“We have decided at Cecil law consulting, through the help at law initiative, to help curb these legal challenges by providing a solution to ensure easy accessibility, excellent quality and sustainability of legal services”.

The Helping Hands Legal Foundation is not only bringing justice to your doorsteps by simplifying the access to lawyers and bringing them closer to the masses, they are also ensuring that young lawyers receive adequate training, and aim to organise mentorship programs by conducting workshops and conferences whilst motivating these young lawyers to pursue public interest career paths.