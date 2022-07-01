Escape from Tarkov: Tips and Tricks Beginner Players Should Know

Escape from Tarkov is among those hardcore shooter games that have been relishing increasing popularity since its outset in 2017. If you are fond of a shooter game with outstanding graphics, this is your game. However, there is one issue, and it’s indeed agonizing!

This game is set in open beta. This means while you are all stirred up in the middle of the game, glitches or some bugs can pop up from time to time. And what might it result? Losing all your gears and money – it’s annoying and completely unacceptable. Also, it can be a struggle to get to grips with it if you are just starting.

But nothing to worry about! You don’t have to cry over your lost gear or spend time digging deep into the internet for escape from tarkov hacks.

Go along with the tips mentioned below and get better at Escape from Tarkov gameplay.

So are you ready to win like a pro? Let’s get started.

Escape From Tarkov: A Beginner’s Guide

Battlestate developed and marketed Escape From Tarkov: is a first-person shooter game with RPG elements. It was initially released in a closed Alpha version for specific players. Considering its excellent mechanics, players delineate it as a hardcore and survival shooter game.

When first booting up the game, you have to pick from two factions – USEC and BEAR. Then, it will steer you to a toe to toe with human-controlled and AI players across various scenarios of Tarkov’s war-torn city. The main objective is to survive one raid, which in gaming words signifies – escape from Tarkov.

6 Tips And Tricks For Beginners to Survive

So here’s how to win PVP fights and stay alive.

1. Enter as an amiable Scav

Beginners may wonder, “What are Scavs?”

Scavs are the AI in Escape From Tarkov, designed to terrorize the PMCs.

Now:

If you choose to run Scav raids first, you will earn the scope of escaping using free gear. More significantly, while playing as a Scav, you won’t have to fret about getting attacked by other Scavs.

However, make sure to be aware of the players. You will profit if you manage to escape while wiping your arsenal.

2. Load up a Map Always

In Escape from Tarkov, you will find yourself lost several times. Thus, it would be best to keep access to a map on a second screen or a tablet. You can use it as a reference instantly during a raid.

Beginners can primarily grapple with Customs and Factories. These maps can be operated when offline, and Scavs won’t get a hint of it.

Ensuring your gear is a must.

Are you all set to use your own PMC gear during a raid? Before you get going, make sure to insure the gear.

Interestingly, you have the independence to choose the person who you want to insure with – A Therapist or Prapor. If there’s none to pick up your gear after you die, it will be returned through your chosen character in the following day or so.

However, if you are on a tight budget, opt for Prapor as it provides low rates. But the downside is that he returns gear slowly. On the contrary, the Therapist might be hefty for your pocket, but you can rest assured to get the returns within 24 hours.

3. Take Careful Steps

Keep in mind that movement is the king in this hardcore shooter game.

The key to surviving the raids is to know how to deplete other players, avoiding the same fate for yourself. Now, the question is –

How do you achieve it? It’s simple. You just need to be careful about how you are taking every step and moving through Tarkov. Keep your intentions clear and move forward in a raid.

Hold up and stay all ears for a moment if you hear any noise. Your silence can put them in ambush and mislead them in another direction.

So if you are on open maps, make quick but less predictable movements. On the other hand, move slowly on tight-knit maps while paying attention to louder players. Likewise, you can accomplish your targets easily.

4. Learn to Maneuver Your Guns Before Starting the Battle

Tarkov comes up with an incredibly appealing weapon modding system. Each weapon has its way to recoil, unique range, and accuracy. As a result, even weapons from the same brand can be vastly different.

It’s exhilarating, but this is also a major concern for new players. For example, should you fire in full-auto or use full-auto on other guns? If you aren’t well aware of the right ways, you can be surprisingly dead in a PVP battle.

Thus, it would be worth checking and testing out your guns beforehand. Please get to know thoroughly how your gun works at a longer range, how it operates on full-auto, whether it needs to be added modding, etc.

You can create a shooting range in your hidden shelter. Or, you can test your guns out in Scavs in an offline raid. But, overall, it’s like working out on your things to get a confident grip on them.

5. Carry Only Things That You Need to Raid

Try to avoid going the harder way! Instead, get yourself ready with the things you require and, more significantly, can afford to lose during a raid.

Remember that Escape From Tarkov is a hyper-realistic game. Thus, it mandates meticulous planning of the gear set.

When logging into the game for the first time, you will be provided with a PACA armor. Being a two-level vest, it may not help much in your survival. But it’s always better to have something than nothing. In addition to armor, make sure also to amass medical supplies.

6. Monitor the Raid’s Countdown

Have you loaded into a raid? Now double click on “O” to check the countdown and the extracts. Spend your time accordingly on the streets of Tarkov and get out from there on time.

However, it’s fine to escape earlier with your loot. You only ensure that you have passed at least 7 minutes or encountered enough raids by looting or killing to prevent run-through status.

Conclusion:

That’s all for the beginner’s guide on Escape From Tarkov. Players should keep in mind that it’s a game that you will learn to get to grips with by playing and keeping meticulous attention. It may be challenging initially, but you will soon acknowledge the tricks and get on your Scav.