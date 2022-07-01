  • Friday, 1st July, 2022

E-Trends Buzzword: Remake or Sequel?

Latest | 5 hours ago

The latest ‘Glamour Girls’ film from Play Network Studios sparked discussions on the difference between a remake and a sequel. The producer of the film Charles Okpaleke is known for buying the rights to some Nollywood classics. His first, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ was described as a sequel. Although ‘Glamour Girls’ is described as a remake, not many are in agreement with that description.

So what is the difference?

A remake is a film or TV series that is reconstructed closely to the original in terms of plot and characterisation. It may have a different setting and theme. It is to make an existing story anew. 

A sequel is a continuity of some earlier work. It is usually set in the same story universe as the previous film or TV series.

However, a remake can be a sequel when it repeats the same story as the original one and uses the same title. In this case, it may contain a notable plot and storyline that shows that the two films are set in the same story universe.

So is ‘Glamour Girls’ a remake, a sequel or a remake sequel?

