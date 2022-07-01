At O’DA ART, Isaac Emokpae Unfurls a Show on Nigeria’s Socio-Political Climate

A new body of works by the artist, Isaac Emokpae inspires in every viewer a critical stance at the Nigerian state, writes Yinka Olatunbosun



Are You ashamed of Yourself? That’s the theme for the latest solo exhibition by Isaac Emokpae, a multi-faceted visual artist at O’DA ART, a gallery domiciled at Victoria Island, Lagos. Walking past some of the guarded pieces on the white walls, wrapped in caution tapes, it was a show of warning, almost screaming the word “Fragile.”

Emokpae, like many concerned Nigerians, has his eyes on Nigeria’s future. Starting with a simple flag, he created layers of conversations around the economic and political instability that has characterised and plagued the nation.

Broken cracks in the piece titled “A Fragile Peace’’ feature the universally recognised face of the resistance and how those who dare to stand up to the status quo are penalised. In the piece, “Be careful with our dreams 2022,’’ the artist explores yet another view of our flag as a green forest of Nigeria being bubble wrapped.

“At our very core, Nigerians are very charitable people,’’ said Emokpae, who was sporting the green-coloured Nigerian football jersey at a press preview in Lagos. “If you remove the urge to ‘grab for myself’, you will see the good in us. If you are stranded and need transport fares, someone will be willing to help. You don’t easily get that kindness anywhere in the world. This is why people market citizenship to Nigerians. We hardly take our aged parents to old people’s homes.’’

Beyond that charitable spirit of Nigerians, he described Nigeria itself as ‘fragile’ due to failing infrastructure, self-centeredness in governance, insecurity and lack of stability. His stained plexiglass series titled ‘My Nigerian Stars 2019-20’ speaks to the diversity of the Nigerian state and the prevalent lack of patriotism.

According to the curator, Obida Obioha, the Nigerian flag ought to be seen as a symbol of the dignity of its people.

“With over 500 languages, a wide range of ethnicities and several traditions, Nigeria is arguably one of the most culturally eclectic African nations. So why do we not see ourselves in a more positive and iconic light?

“In Chinua Achebe’s ‘An Image of Africa,’ he argues that Nigerians are the most unpatriotic people. Written over 50years ago, this still rings true today. One could argue that lack of owning one’s identity as a Nigeria has created such a divide in today’s political, social and economic climate. For if you do not take care of what is yours, it will spoil,’’ Obioha said.

Other pieces at the exhibition include ‘Be Careful with our Dreams 2022’’ wherein the artist explores yet another view of the flag as a green forest, thus evoking the conversations around terrorist activities in Nigeria.

As bleak as the underlying message in this show could have been, Emokpae consciously infused optimism in his Nigeria-themed pieces. A case in point is “For Peace and Prosperity 2022” which draws attention to those amongst us who in spite of the insecurity and instability have provided stellar examples in humanity. The artist pays homage to Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Dora Akunyili, The Feminist Coalition and all the EndSARS activists.