APC Women Leader Provides Free Medical Care for 3,000 Zamfara Residents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, has flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries to over 3,000 residents of Zamfara, consisting of men, women and children.

This is part of the activities marking the empowerment programme initiated by Dr. Edu for grassroots development in Zamfara State.

In her address, Dr. Edu said it is imperative to support the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State in his quest to governing the state towards the path of sustainable development.

She said one of the core factors that engenders personal and public development is quality of life provided by healthcare system.

“Quality health is priority. H.E, Governor Bello Matawalle has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally displaced persons,” Dr Edu said.

Earlier, Governor Matawalle, while declaring the event open said, the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people. He said the people must be empowered along basic means of life as the government is building enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Over 1000 women from New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and other political parties used the medium to defect to the APC in solidarity of Dr. Edu.

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilization of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.