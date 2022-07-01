Anambra Commissioner Denies Involvement in Community Crisis

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Anambra State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, has denied involvement in the crisis in Isuaniocha community of Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner, who had previously served in Governor Willie Obiano administration for eight years, said he is neither from Isuaniocha nor has he any interest in the community to warrant causing any crisis there.

Anarah was reacting to allegations by a former President-General of Isuaniocha, Mr. Tony Onyeagolum, who had accused him of being behind the crisis in the community, while berating the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for appointing him as commissioner.

Meanwhile, Anarah in a statement made available to THISDAY by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Homeland Affairs, Ukpa Ewa, stated that the allegations against him were borne out of envy, hate and jealousy, insisting that Onyeagolum is a shoddy character who is still undergoing trial for murder, during his time as president-general of the community.

Ukpa, in the statement signed on behalf of the commissioner, said: “The commissioner is shocked at the wild allegations, brazen bitterness, and apparent mission in vendetta.

“The former President-General of lsuaniocha, Tony Onyeagolu, was removed from office as PG for serious criminal activities, and he is at the moment facing murder charges in court.

“What joy or benefit would I derive from causing crises in any community in Anambra State where I had just completed eight year tenure as a Special Adviser on Security Matters with the task of creating peace and fighting crimes?

“Why should I single Isuaniocha out for a different treatment out of the 181 communities in Anambra State?”