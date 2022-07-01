380,582 Voters Registered in Kano, Says INEC

*Low PVCs’ collection rate worrisome, says Lagos lawmaker

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Ugo Aliogo in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano has announced that a total of 380,582 voters had completed their registration so far in the state as of June 27, 2022.



However, the member representing Apapa 1 Local Government in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Meranda Lasbat, has said that it was worrisome that over 20 million PVCs still remained uncollected across the country according to a recent report by INEC. According to her, out of this amount, one million was from Lagos State, a situation she frowned at.



In Kano, the information was released to reporters at a media briefing by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Riskuwa Arabu Shehu who also warned against multiple registration by the public.



“As of Monday 27th June 2022, there were 369,651 online applicants in Kano state. We encourage those who are yet to complete their registration to do so as soon as possible. Also, a total of 380,582 have completed their registration so far,” the Resident Commissioner stated.



On the collection of PVCs, he said that the commission would continue to encourage all those who registered to collect their PVCs in good time at the commission’s respective local government offices.

Meanwhile, there were 77,117 new PVCs of those who registered in the first and second quarters as well as up to December 2021, of the Continued Voters Registration



The Commission disclosed that this has moved the figure from 128,628 at the end of January 2022, to its current level and still continuing.

According to him, the influx of people seeking to be registered by the INEC made the elections umpire to create an additional registration centre at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium located at Kofar Mata in the metropolis. The centre would be operating from Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 9:00am to 3:00pm until the upsurge is drastically reduced.

Shehu explained that the state had witnessed an upsurge in the ongoing registration exercise for PVCs, making it second in the country as more people continue to register.



“In order to provide easy access to registration centres the commission commenced rotation at the 484 Registration Areas (electoral wards) across the state on the 14th March 2022 and a timetable to that effect was publicised.

“The online pre-registration portal for new registrants was closed on the 30th May 2022. However, the portal is still open for those who want to request for updating the information on their voter’s card, replacement of lost/ defaced card or transfer to another polling unit,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lasbat stated that the unpleasant development does not augur well for the progress of democracy and development of the state.

Lasbat, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, during the 8th annual constituency stakeholders’ meeting with the theme: ‘2023 General Election: The Imperative of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC),’ urged members of the constituency to obtain their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general election.

“We engage in active participation in the general elections especially in ensuring that we vote the right, trustworthy, and competent candidates to be our leaders and representatives at all levels of government.

“Of course, the need for this cannot be overemphasised as a very important civic duty and a critical key to ensuring the sustenance of our transformative government and enduring democracy in the state and nation,” she stated.

The House of Assembly Chief Whip remarked that from growth indicators such as job creation, employment, empowerment, waste disposal, safety and security, business opportunities, the state has continued to excel, saying it was not surprising that the state was ranked fifth largest economy in Africa.

According to her, “With our proud records of dividends of democracy and achievements, we have continued to inspire many states and countries all over the world who are learning from us, and it is highly instructive to note that these achievements have only been possible through the active, determined and patriotic participation of citizens like you in choosing those to lead us by voting for the right candidates and representative at all levels of government.

“It is through the continued performance of your civic responsibilities as citizens and as guaranteed by the constitution that we can stablise our policy.”