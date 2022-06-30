We’re Not Intimidated by Obi’s Supporters, Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale



The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel has said the ruling party was not intimidated by the growing support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi on social media.

Israel stated this yesterday, in Abuja while inaugurating the national task force for registration and revalidation of youth and students’ support groups.

He noted that the task force was put in place to ensure a proper structure for all youth and students’ support groups and the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

Israel said: “We are all in the mood for victory as we are going to the 2023 polls from the standpoint of a winner. We are sure that with the support of the over 120 million Nigerian youth and students in addition to other votes that comes from other angle, the traders, bankers, educators, politicians and so on, the victory is certain for our presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu and every other flag bearers representing our party at different levels.”

The youth leader noted that the taskforce had been mandated to coordinate the registration and revalidation exercise of all youth and students’ support groups into a recognizable structure in line with the objectives and strategic imperatives of the National Working Committee of the party.

According to him, the revalidation of the affiliated youth/student support groups would be opened for a period of one month, starting from Friday, July 1, through July 31st, and would also enable effective coordination, disciplined harmonisation of activities in alignment with the party’s goals, aid provision and accountability, as well as efficient management and enhanced operations.”

Israel explained that to streamline the submission process and enable easy access, sorting, and verification, interested groups would be able to register digitally and submit all relevant documents and information required for the revalidation exercise from the comfort of their homes at

Asked if the youth wing of the party was not intimidated by the supporters of Obi, Israel added: “A lion is not threatened by the noise of a rat in its backyard. We are not threatened because we are not sitting on our arms. We are setting up this task force to mobilise the youth.

“The APC youth wing is like a lion that is ready to roar and we will not be defeated. We’re going to be inaugurating another special committee next week that is going to focus on the introduction of e-Membership for the APC youth wing. We’re going to start registering young people by the grace of the Almighty into our youth wing of our party.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the Task Force, Mr. Ben Duntoye said the committee has a great task ahead, while assuring that it would do its best to work within the time frame and terms of reference.