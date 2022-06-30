Veritas Kapital, NBSC Partner on Blood Donation

As part of activities to commemorate the annual World Blood Donor Day, tagged: ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity’, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has partnered with the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) to improve the availability of safe blood in the country.

The company, in a statement made available to THISDAY, said in line with activities to mark this years event, it organised a special blood donation drive at its corporate head office located in the Central Business District of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Kenneth Egbaran, commended the high turnout of staff while stating that “as a responsible corporate citizen, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc is humbled by the opportunity given to us to save lives by contributing to the efforts of the NBSC.

He further stated that the company was motivated to partake in the noble gesture going by its “deep resolve to play a pivotal role in socially responsible programmes that would positively impact the lives and wellbeing of everyday Nigerians.

In her remarks, Head, Corporate Services of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Aisha Garba, attributed the high turnout of staff to the employee volunteer programmes instituted by the company at the beginning of the year.

She stated that the programmes actively engaged staff to effectively serve their communities and the environment of which blood donation in collaboration with the NBSC was a top priority.

Also speaking at the event, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of the company, Arinze Adigwe, commended the NBSC for their professionalism and support while stating that the management and staff of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc are deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to save lives.

He hinted that the blood drive is the first of many more collaborative activities with the NBSC.