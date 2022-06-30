Nembe-Brass Road: Gov. Diri Sets End of Current Term as Completion Timeline

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has declared that his administration is irrevocable commitment to completing the Phase One of the Nembe-Brass Road Project before the end of his first term in office.

Diri gave this assurance yesterday at the State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, adding that his administration is poised to prove naysayers wrong with the timely completion of the multi-million naira project.

Diri, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, thanked Bayelsans, especially the chiefs and people of Nembe and Brass areas for turning up en masse to accord him and his entourage a rousing welcome at the flag-off of the ceremony last week.

The governor pointed out that the Nembe-Brass Road is very important to the people of the state and the entire country because of the strategic national assets and resources domiciled in that part of the state.

He recalled that when he said his administration would undertake construction of the Bayelsa East Senatorial Road project, many had thought it was just an empty political statement.

He said: “We want to thank Bayelsans, particularly the people of Nembe and Brass, and of course the entire Bayelsa East Senatorial District, who turned up en masse to give their governor and his entourage a rousing welcome.

“When we said we were going to undertake this project, people thought it was political. But for the ‘Prosperity Administration,’ we are committed to every talk we talk. We don’t make empty promises.

“It is better to begin with a step to go in the right direction than not to take a step at all. We are convinced that before the twilight of the first tenure of this administration, that project will be completed. That is our target.”

The governor pointed out that the main wealth of the state was in the sea, and said that the state government is determined to open up the state to the Atlantic Ocean from three flanks.

He also noted that substantial progress was being made on the ongoing Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Roads.

He also disclosed that asphalt had been laid up to Ayamasa, and in a few weeks’ time, Aleibiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area would be linked up to ensure smooth drive from Toru-Orua, where the present administration took up the project.

Diri said: “As you are aware, our wealth is in the sea and our desire is to take us and ensure that we get to the Atlantic from the three flanks. We are making good progress on the Bayelsa West Road.

“As we speak, asphalt has been laid up to Ayamasa and beyond. In a couple of weeks, we should be able to link to Aleibiri and you will have smooth drive from Toru-Orua from where we resumed construction, up to Amanagbene where our asphalt is sitting and working hard to get to Ekeremor main town.

“We are very sure that with the resources that are coming our way, we should be able to take the next phase that would take us from Ekeremor to Agge.”

He also used the opportunity to commend and encourage the state male and female basketball teams who would be participating in this year’s Nestle Milo National Basketball Tournament for Secondary Schools that would hold in Lagos State.

The governor expressed delight that both Saint Jude’s Girls Secondary School and the Bishop Dimeari Grammar School (BDGS) teams have qualified for the finals and would definitely make the state proud again by coming up tops in their different categories.

Diri also absolved the state government of any blame on the protracted power outage in the state.

He clarified that the generation, distribution and transmission of electricity in Nigeria through the national grid was on the Exclusive List.

While empathising with the people over the worrisome development, he appealed to them to show understanding and not to point accusing fingers at the state government, adding that his administration has been relating closely with relevant federal agencies to solve the problem.

Diri also used the opportunity to remind the youths of Bayelsa State to direct their energies to productive ventures by investing their time in activities that are devoid of crime and criminality.

He advised them to take full advantage of the various opportunities that the state government has created for them, disclosing that no fewer than 150 youths were currently being trained in the second batch of beneficiaries of the Diri Digital Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (D-DEEP).