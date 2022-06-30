  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

NCAT, Zaria Get ICAO’s World’s Best Award for Training of Instructors

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, has again been recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as the best in the world, this time in the training of instructors.

Presenting the Global Aviation Training Platinum Excellence award to the college at the ongoing ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, the ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, said the organisation remained very proud of its achievements as a training centre of excellence.

According to him, the organisation would continue to support member-nations in achieving its objectives of ensuring air transport safety and particularly commended the efforts of the federal government in repositioning the nation’s aviation industry.

Since the inception of the Buhari administration, the International Civil Aviation Organisation has awarded NCAT Zaria the following: “Regional Center of Excellence, Africa (Platinum category), highest number of trained Instructors instructors in the World,  as well as highest number of trainees in ICAO training packages in the world. ‘The best safety in aviation is the best trained Aviator.

Reacting to the awards, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said they were testimonials of the good work that has been done in the sector since the coming of the present administration and expressed appreciation to the world body for recognising the achievements.

Sirika, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said that the best safety in aviation is the best trained aviator as the industry is one that has zero provision for errors.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of the aviation industry beginning with his approval and continued support for the aviation roadmap implementation.

The minister reiterated government’s resolve to ensure full delivery of all the components of the roadmap before the Buhari administration winds down in 2023.

