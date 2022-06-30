  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Kaduna Emerges Zonal Winners of NNPC National Quiz Competition

Nigeria | 17 seconds ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kaduna State yesterday emerged winner of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) North West Zonal National Science Quiz Competition that was held at Rumfa College in Kano.

Kaduna beat six other states such as Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, Sokoto, and Jigawa to win the zonal competition.

The state emerged winner with 45 points while Kebbi came 2nd with 40 points and Jigawa third with 40 points.

Abdurrahman Umar Muhammad, 18 years old SSS 3 student of Alhuda-huda College Zaria, won the competition on behalf of the state.

Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, explained that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus NNPC National Science Quiz competition has become stronger than ever.

Muhammad, who represented by Ismaila Salihu, Administration, Budget, Planning and Monitoring of the corporation, said the participating students in the competition to meet their peers from the 774 local government areas of the country and battled it out to emerge as the top of their states.

“Today these 28 males and 9 female students will pass the final hurdle on the road to the NNPC towers in our nation’s capital for the national finals and grand finale of the NNPC quiz.”

He said that NNPC as part of its corporate responsibility was committed to touching the lives of Nigerians,

At the end of the competition, each participating student received the approval check of N100,00 only with certificates of participation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.