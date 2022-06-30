Kaduna Emerges Zonal Winners of NNPC National Quiz Competition

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kaduna State yesterday emerged winner of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) North West Zonal National Science Quiz Competition that was held at Rumfa College in Kano.

Kaduna beat six other states such as Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, Sokoto, and Jigawa to win the zonal competition.

The state emerged winner with 45 points while Kebbi came 2nd with 40 points and Jigawa third with 40 points.

Abdurrahman Umar Muhammad, 18 years old SSS 3 student of Alhuda-huda College Zaria, won the competition on behalf of the state.

Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, explained that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus NNPC National Science Quiz competition has become stronger than ever.

Muhammad, who represented by Ismaila Salihu, Administration, Budget, Planning and Monitoring of the corporation, said the participating students in the competition to meet their peers from the 774 local government areas of the country and battled it out to emerge as the top of their states.

“Today these 28 males and 9 female students will pass the final hurdle on the road to the NNPC towers in our nation’s capital for the national finals and grand finale of the NNPC quiz.”

He said that NNPC as part of its corporate responsibility was committed to touching the lives of Nigerians,

At the end of the competition, each participating student received the approval check of N100,00 only with certificates of participation.