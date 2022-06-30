Ericsson: Global Mobile Network Data Traffic Doubled in 2 Years, 5G Subscriptions to Hit 4.4bn in 2027

Emma Okonji

The latest Ericsson Mobility Report shows that global mobile network data traffic doubled in the past two years, with a projection that 4.4 billion 5G subscriptions are expected by 2027.

According to the report, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) will account for 20 per cent of all mobile data network traffic by the end of 2022, with 60 per cent of global mobile network data traffic expected to be over 5G networks by 2027

The report projected North America to lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with nine-of-every-ten subscriptions in the region expected to be 5G by 2027.

The forecast is contained in the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, which also predicts that current global 5G subscriptions will pass the one billion milestone by the end of 2022.

In Nigeria, the statistics released last week by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, revealed that Nigeria’a mobile broadband subscriptions reached 83.37 million, equivalent to 43.67 per cent mobile broadband penetration in May 2022.

The Nigerian broadband statistics for 2022, showed an increase in mobile broadband subscriptions and penetration from 75.57 million subscriptions and 39.59 per cent penetration in May 2021.

Based on the fast growth of broadband subscriptions and penetration level, the NCC and the telecom operators, last week, reassured Nigerians of their commitment to roll out 5G network across the country, beginning from August 24 this year.

The Ericsson Mobility Report said in India, where 5G deployments were yet to begin, 5G is expected to account for nearly 40 per cent of all subscriptions by 2027. In global terms, 5G is forecast to account for almost half of all subscriptions by 2027, topping 4.4 billion subscriptions.

The latest Ericsson Mobility Report, which is the twenty-second edition of Ericsson’s network traffic insights and forecasts, also reveals that global mobile network data traffic doubled in the past two years.

The traffic growth was driven by increased smartphone and mobile broadband usage, as well as the digitalisation of society and industries. The recent statistics and forecasts highlight the strong demand data connectivity and digital services have, and are expected to have, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties. Several hundred million people are becoming new mobile broadband subscribers every year.

The June 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report also verifies that 5G is scaling faster than all previous mobile technology generations. About a quarter of the world’s population currently has access to 5G coverage. Some 70 million 5G subscriptions were added during the first quarter of 2022 alone. By 2027, about three-quarters of the world’s population will be able to access 5G, according to the report.

Analysing the report, the Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, Fredrik Jejdling, said: “The latest Ericsson Mobility Report confirms 5G as the fastest growing mobile technology generation ever, and Ericsson is playing a key role in making it happen. We work every day with our customers and ecosystem partners around the world to ensure that millions more people, enterprises, industries, and societies enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity as soon as possible.“

Executive Editor at Ericsson, Peter Jonsson, said: “The deployment of 5G standalone (SA) networks is increasing in many regions as communications service providers (CSPs) gear up for innovation to address the business opportunities beyond enhanced mobile broadband. A solid digital network infrastructure underpins enterprises’ digital transformation plans, and their new capabilities can be turned into new customer services.”

The report also highlights the increasingly important role that Fixed Wireless Access is playing in the delivery of broadband services. Ericsson predicts that the number of Fixed Wireless Access connections will exceed 100 million in 2022, a figure that is forecast to more than double by 2027, reaching almost 230 million.

On the Internet of Things (IoT), the report notes that in 2021, broadband IoT (4G/5G) overtook 2G and 3G as the technology that connects the largest share of all cellular IoT connected devices, accounting for 44 per cent of all connections.