Aba Firm to Resume Production of Household Goods 13 Years After Closure

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Indications have emerged that the International Equitable Association (IEA), Aba would soon resume production of its popular household products that disappeared from markets and households 13 years ago after the firm was engulfed in management crisis.

IEA, which was among the industrial giants Aba, commenced operations in 1954 at Umuokeyibe Umungasi Aba and became popular with its premium brands of detergent and soaps such as Truck soap, Appolos detergent, Palmolive soap among others. However, production activities came to a halt in 2009 after the company was shut down due to ownership tussle.

After the ownership issue was eventually settled, the firm encountered another hurdle on its way to resumption of production as a rift ensued with the host community.

But the Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has now intervened and paved the way for the IAE to resume manufacturing following the resolution of the rift between the management of the company and its host community.

Speaking during the meeting he brokered between the feuding parties at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, Ikpeazu applauded members of the community and their forebears for their foresight in donating their land in 1952 for the establishment of the manufacturing firm.

“We are happy that our collective efforts to reinvigorate this company is yielding positive results and I am optimistic that production activities will soon start again at the factory which is one of the landmark organizations that made Aba an industrial hub,” the Governor said.

The spokesman of the host community, Prince Enyinnaya Ubani and the chairman of the community, Mr Chris Ubani, pledged to abide by the agreement and thanked Governor Ikpeazu for his efforts to create enabling environment for revival of moribund industries in Aba,