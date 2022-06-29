Notore Hits Safety Milestone, Records 15m Man-hour without Lost Time Injury

Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has announced that it has achieved a new safety milestone, having recorded fifteen million (15 million) man hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Group Managing Director/CEO of the company, Ohis Ohiwerei in a statement said the achievement surpasses the previous mark of ten million (10 million) man hours without LTI achieved in March 2020.

According to him, “This milestone reflects the company’s culture of promoting health and safety across its employees, visitors, contractors and other stakeholders.”

Ohiwerei acknowledged the unwavering commitment of Notore’s stakeholders who have contributed to the laudable achievement, adding, “The strict safety and health protocols adhered to by stakeholders aided the company in recording zero cases during Covid-19 pandemic while carrying out its daily operations without disruptions.”

Speaking at the company’s 2022 Quality Health Safety and Environment (QHSE) week to mark the monumental achievement, Victor Odiba of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) commended Notore’s consistent compliance with regulatory requirements, which contribute to maintaining a safe work environment.

Chief Inspector of Factories at the Department of Occupational Safety and Health in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Simon Ononyaba, said: “Notore has one of the best operating systems and safety cultures in the country’s industrial sector.”

He went on to congratulate the company on achieving another impressive safety milestone.

Notore continues to embrace the highest standards of health and safety for all employees, embedding the safety-first culture in the company’s DNA.