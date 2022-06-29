NCDC: Nigeria Records 288 Monkey Pox Cases, Nine Deaths in Five Years

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that the country has so far recorded 288 confirmed cases of Monkey Pox since its first case in September 2017.

It said out of the 716 suspected cases, there have been 288 confirmed cases of the disease (40.2 percent)

In addition, the NCDC said from September 2017 to June 26th, 2022, a total of nine deaths had been recorded in Nigeria.

According to the latest epidiomological report on Monkey Pox disease infection issued yesterday by the centre, the confirmed cases were from 25 states – Rivers (57), Bayelsa (48), Lagos (40), Delta (34), Cross River (18), Edo (14), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (10), Plateau (7), Adamawa (6), Enugu (4), Abia (4), Nasarawa (5), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2), Ebonyi (1), Ondo (1) and Katsina (1).

It said the nine deaths which amounted to 3.1 per cent were recorded in six states – Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1).

The centre said the one death was recorded in a 40-year old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immune-suppressive treatment. `

It said that the monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on May 27 this year in response to a risk assessment of the national and global monkeypox situation.

It added that the essence of activating the EOC was to enhance the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country in response to a risk assessment of the national and global monkeypox situation.

“The essence of activating the EOC was to enhance the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country

“NCDC will continue to monitor the situation while sustaining ongoing response efforts,” it said.