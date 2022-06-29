Maduka, Amida, Jemide Ohabunwa to Join Global Leaders at the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit

To wrap up the first half of the year on a solid note, the Brian Reuben Organisation has concluded plans to assemble some of the world’s business professionals and leaders at the 2022 edition of the Leadership Agenda Summit (LAS).

The highly-acclaimed event billed for June 30, 2022, will be held simultaneously at Best Western Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos, and Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Those expected to grace the event would include business founders, global change-makers, Chief Executive Officers of industries, c-suite executives and other notable personalities in the world of business, finance, government, and investment.

Speakers at the Leadership Agenda Summit will include the Chairman of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka; the CEO, Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida; Lead Partner at Detail Solicitors and Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Business Law, Ayuli Jemide; Group Principal Consultant, ADSTRACT BMC, Charles O’Tudor, and a presidential aspirant in the 2023 elections, Mazi Sam Ohabunwa.

Also, the 44th Miss Nigeria and the first Hijabi contestant to win a national pageant, Shatu Garko, is also expected to deliver remarks as a special guest of honour at the event.

The summit is proudly hosted under the grand patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi. With this year’s edition aimed toward innovating a ‘Brand new world’ from 2022 onwards, speakers and attendees will converse to foster remarkable connections, advance thought leadership, and enhance business excellence.

According to the Convener of the summit, Dr. Brian Reuben, “We focus on providing insights and brokering relationships that lead to strategic collaborations. Working with leaders and leading organisations on every continent, these insights and relationships lead to policies, products, and services that extend freedom to millions of people around the world.”

Also, Azeez Amida, the CEO of Pan African Towers and one of the plenary speakers at the summit, said: “I am pleased to be a part of the crucial conversations at the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit.

“At this pivotal time in our country and all that the world is going through right now, events such as the LAS will help leaders gain insights into the competencies required to lead complex organisations for resilience and transformation through turbulent times.”

Other speakers expected at the Dubai and Lagos events include Lord Member of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Howard Michael; Director, Central for G-Global and Global Silk Road Project Development, Prof. Punit Guar (India); Founder and CEO, The NGO Whisperer, Dr. Carolyne Opinde (United Kingdom); Founder and Principal Partner, Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, UAE, Dr. Hillary Emoh; Chairman of The Royal Office, Dubai, H.E. Tomasz Zaleski (UAE); member of the Upper House of India Parliament, Syed Zafar Islam; and CEO, The Economic Hub, LLC, Dr Kimberly Grant-Bynoe (USA), among others.

The Leadership Agenda Summit would assemble leaders to talk about fresh and consistent global challenges and how to work together to solve them. It offers unmatched access to a robust network of business and political leaders.

The organisers added that those interested to attend the summit should register to attend free via email: projects@brianreuben.com or hello@glgcommunication.com