Lions Club Donates Drum Set, Spiral Bind Machine to the Visually Impaired

Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, last Friday, carried out its last service activity for the Lions Year 2021/2022 at the Resource Center for the Blind in Yaba, Lagos. The Center commenced operations in June 2021 making exactly a year after it opened its doors, there are currently over twenty sight-impaired Students at the Center.

The Chairperson of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Committee of Helen Keller, Lion Grace Nene Osunwa, who is also the First Vice President of the Club, visited the Center with Lion Moeitt Adeola a member of the Committee to carry out a necessary needs assessment.



After their deliberations with the Center Director, Temitayo Ayinla Omotola, and some of her staff, a list of needs was handed over to the Committee. The list of needs included: Kitchen Needs which include microwave, washing machine, Toasting machine, food items, etc; Production needs which include spiral binding machine, Braille papers, Printers, Scanners; General Use, the items under this need includes televisions, inverters, Radio.



There were also the Teaching Aids needs which were: Musical instruments, table and chairs, and Out Door Games needs like blind chess and Ludo games, Table tennis, and so on.



After a careful review of the above needs, the Committee prioritised the needs and resolved to assist the Center with a Drum set and Spiral binding machine and hope to solve more needs soon as this would serve as the beginning of an enduring partnership between the Resource Center and Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club.

In attendance at the Center to hand over the items to the Center were: the President of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf supported by members of the Club, Lion PCC AVM (Rtd) Anthony Okpere, the Zone 1A chairperson, and the Club Marketing and Communication Chairperson Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf.



Others were: Lion Stella Busari Past President of the Club, Lion Adetutu Nelson Past President, Lion Fatai Raji Taiwo the incoming President of the Club, Lion Betty Umoren, Lion Loretta Odubola, Lion Kehinde Anifowoshe, and a host of others.



In her short speech Lion Grace Nene Osunwa narrated what lionism is about and the five global causes we are involved in, namely Feeding the hungry, Pediatric Cancer, Environment, Diabetes, and Vision.



She further explained that Vision has been an area that Lions Clubs International has been involved in the past hundred years of its existence and this motivation was inspired by Helen Keller.



The President of the Club, LionAbdulkarim Yusuf in his introductory Speech before the handing over talked about the important role of music play in the life of the blind both as a therapy (emotional balance) and also as a possible form of future professional orientation. He assured the Director of the Center of an enduring partnership.



The Director of the Center Temitayo Ayinla Omotola and the students could not hide their joy, on behalf of the Center appreciated the kind gesture, she promised that the items donated shall be put into good use to the benefit of the students.

