Greensprings School Premieres ‘It Still Takes a Village’ Series on YouTube

In its quest to raise awareness of the importance of creating an enabling society that protects children and encourages every child to prosper, Greensprings School Lagos is set to release a short drama series titled ‘It Still Takes a Village’.



The all-student-cast series, scheduled to premiere tomorrow, June 30, on the school’s YouTube channel, highlights the values of the age-old communal parenting where parents cared for one another’s children.



Disclosing the series premiere, the institution’s Chief Strategy Officer, Uche Ogbu, observed that the culture of collectively raising a child through shared responsibility by various members of the society is being eroded by modern technologies and lifestyles.



“As a family-oriented and child-centred institution, we are always trying to explore opportunities to strengthen the family unit because that is the primary foundation that can determine the success of any child,” Ogbu. “This time, we chose to explore the African proverb which states that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and we observed that the societal application of this concept is on a fast decline due to a plethora of factors, ranging from change in lifestyles, adoption of technology, excessive working hours, the proliferation of mobile phones, social media binge, to child abuse.”



He added, “Therefore, we decided to do something about it by putting together a short drama series titled ‘It Still Takes a Village’. Our goal is to emphasise the need for an environment where the voices of our children are heard and taken seriously, with the help of multiple stakeholders comprising concerned parents, extended families, neighbours, teachers, professionals, and other members of the community.”