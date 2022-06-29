Funke Akindele, Daniel K. Daniel Among 397 Artists  Invited to Join the Oscars

By Vanessa Obioha

Nollywood actors Funke Akindele and Daniel K. Daniel have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisers of the Oscars.

Since 2016, the body has been expanding its membership to women, the underrepresented and people from other races as part of its plan to promote diversity.

Last year, the invitation was sent to 395 artists and executives which comprise 46% of women, 39% of underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53% of internationals from 49 countries outside of the United States. There were 89 Oscar nominees, including 25 winners, among the invitees.

However, this year, the total number of invitees is 397, and 44% are women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.

In a statement, the Academy disclosed that membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

Another Nigerian creative who made the list is director Blessing Egbe.