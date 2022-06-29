FBNQuest Merchant Bank Partners USAID to Advance Urban Adolescent Health Program

In line with its commitment to deliver impactful community-focused initiatives, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on its Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health program being implemented by Development Alternatives, Inc (DAI) in Lagos State.

The bank in a statement said it believe the initiative is one that would ultimately drive economic growth in Nigeria and equip young adults with life-long skills.

“In line with the bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability efforts, the firm continues to seek opportunities to give back to our community and the USAID Youth-Powered Ecosystem program presents the platform to achieve this goal. The organisation is thrilled with this partnership as it is targeted at young adults with the aim of ensuring that they are not only equipped with a skill but are also inspired to prepare for their future, “the statement reads.

A representative from DAI stated that, “At DAI we are pleased to collaborate with a reputable organisation like FBNQuest to provide hope for the future of out-of-school adolescents that USAID through the Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health Project is programming for, especially through its livelihood trainings and empowerment.”

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Kayode Akinkugbe stated, “We are pleased to have partnered with USAID on this laudable initiative that will promote and drive knowledge and skill development. We recognise programs such as these plays a vital role as a catalyst for growth, and we remain committed to equipping our youth with the relevant skills needed to excel.

“We will continue to work with reputable institutions to implement initiatives that will provide access and more opportunities for young leaders to contribute directly to building the Nigerian economy.” He added.