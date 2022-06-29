Fayemi, Oyebanji Mourn Death of Ekiti TESCOM Chair, Abegunde

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, have mourned the demise of Chief Babatunde Abegunde, the chairman of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Abegunde, a former House of Representatives member, passed on last Sunday at the age of 75 while still serving as TESCOM boss.

Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described late Abegunde as a diligent, devoted and trustworthy party leader and public servant, who gave his best to the party and the Government of Ekiti State in different capacities he served.

The governor said Abegunde’s death came as a shock, adding that the late TESCOM chairman did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Fayemi added that the late Abegunde would be sorely missed for his forthrightness and dedication to duty.

He, however, urged the family to be consoled by the fact that the late politician lived a good life and made his impact in the state political and educational landscape.

According to him, “I , on behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, commiserate with the family of our dear departed party leader, Chief Abegunde. Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has described the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abegunde, as a great loss to the state.

Chief Abegunde, 75, who died last Sunday evening, was until his death the chairman of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission.

Oyebanji, who paid a condolence visit to the Ado Ekiti home of late Abegunde, described the late politician as a loyal and exemplary party leader, who was frank, firm, fair and just in handling issues.

Condoling the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Rachael Abegunde, children and family members, Oyebanji urged them to be encouraged with the fact their father lived an honourable life worthy of emulation.

He said while Abegunde’s sudden death was painful, the late administrator would be remembered for the legacies he left behind.