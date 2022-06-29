  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Fayemi, Oyebanji Mourn Death of Ekiti TESCOM Chair, Abegunde

Latest | 20 mins ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, have mourned the demise of Chief Babatunde Abegunde, the chairman of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Abegunde, a former House of Representatives member,  passed on last Sunday at the  age of 75 while still serving as TESCOM boss.

Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described late Abegunde as a diligent, devoted and trustworthy party leader and public servant, who gave his best to the party and the Government of Ekiti State in different capacities he served.

The governor said Abegunde’s death came as a shock, adding that the late TESCOM chairman did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Fayemi added that the late Abegunde would be sorely missed for his forthrightness and dedication to duty.

He, however, urged the family to be consoled by the fact that the late politician lived a good life and made his impact in the state political and educational landscape.

According to him, “I , on behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, commiserate with the family of our dear departed party leader, Chief Abegunde. Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has described the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abegunde, as a great loss to the state.

Chief Abegunde, 75, who died last Sunday evening, was until his death the chairman of Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission.

Oyebanji, who paid a condolence visit to the Ado Ekiti home of late Abegunde, described the late politician as a loyal and exemplary party leader, who was frank, firm, fair and just in handling issues.

Condoling the widow of the deceased, Mrs. Rachael Abegunde, children and family members, Oyebanji urged them to be encouraged with the fact their father lived an honourable life worthy of emulation.

He said while Abegunde’s sudden death was painful, the late administrator would be remembered for the legacies he left behind.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.