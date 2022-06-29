  • Wednesday, 29th June, 2022

Bandits Invade Farm, Rustle 200 Cows, 180 Rams in Sokoto

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Armed bandits invaded Adiya farm located behind Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international airport , Sokoto , carting away no fewer than 200 cows and 180 rams early hours of yesterday.

The farm which is 10 kilometres away  from Sokoto metropolis is owed by a business mogul Dr. Abdullahi S  D Adiya .

Addressing newsmen and security agencies at the site, Adiya said he left the farm around 12:30am yesterday  morning but received a destress call by one of his staff  members that armed bandits invaded the farm  and went away with animals.

He lamented that what he laboured for many years have been taken away by criminals.

He noted that some people have paid for some of the  rams, cows in preparation for the forth coming Sallah celebration.

He further disclosed that the farm has about 100 workers, stressing that the criminals meant to cripple his business and take some people off their  jobs.

He maintained that  it is worrisome that  the farm, which is just 10kilometres away from the town can be invaded by armed bandits without any challenge from security.

“As you can see here is just 10km from Sokoto metropolis, the next village from here is the village of Chief of Army Staff Lt General Farouk Yahaya, and soldiers are stationed in the village but the bandits went away with the animals unchallenged,” he lamented.

He pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fix security challenges bedeviling the North-west before leaving office in 2023.

“As a businessman I’m begging Mr.  President, who is from this zone to look into security challenges facing the area before leaving office,” he stated.

He noted that there is no way business can thrive in the atmosphere of insecurity, saying the trend is scaring away investors.

He said the way things are going on in the region and the country as whole it would push the people to resort to self-help, adding  that saying he is in support of those calling on residents to carry arms against terrorists to defend themselves.

He called on both state and federal government to come to his aid as some money used in the business is a loan taken from commercial banks.

When THISDAY called police public relations officer, Sokoto state command Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, failed to respond.

Bandits Invade Farm, Rustle 200 Cows, 180 Rams in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Armed bandits invaded Adiya farm located behind Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international airport , Sokoto , carting away no fewer than 200 cows and 180 rams early hours of yesterday.

The farm which is 10 kilometres away  from Sokoto metropolis is owed by a business mogul Dr. Abdullahi S  D Adiya .

Addressing newsmen and security agencies at the site, Adiya said he left the farm around 12:30am yesterday  morning but received a destress call by one of his staff  members that armed bandits invaded the farm  and went away with animals.

He lamented that what he laboured for many years have been taken away by criminals.

He noted that some people have paid for some of the  rams, cows in preparation for the forth coming Sallah celebration.

He further disclosed that the farm has about 100 workers, stressing that the criminals meant to cripple his business and take some people off their  jobs.

He maintained that  it is worrisome that  the farm, which is just 10kilometres away from the town can be invaded by armed bandits without any challenge from security.

“As you can see here is just 10km from Sokoto metropolis, the next village from here is the village of Chief of Army Staff Lt General Farouk Yahaya, and soldiers are stationed in the village but the bandits went away with the animals unchallenged,” he lamented.

He pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fix security challenges bedeviling the North-west before leaving office in 2023.

“As a businessman I’m begging Mr.  President, who is from this zone to look into security challenges facing the area before leaving office,” he stated.

He noted that there is no way business can thrive in the atmosphere of insecurity, saying the trend is scaring away investors.

He said the way things are going on in the region and the country as whole it would push the people to resort to self-help, adding  that saying he is in support of those calling on residents to carry arms against terrorists to defend themselves.

He called on both state and federal government to come to his aid as some money used in the business is a loan taken from commercial banks.

When THISDAY called police public relations officer, Sokoto state command Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, failed to respond.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.