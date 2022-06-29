Bandits Invade Farm, Rustle 200 Cows, 180 Rams in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Armed bandits invaded Adiya farm located behind Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international airport , Sokoto , carting away no fewer than 200 cows and 180 rams early hours of yesterday.

The farm which is 10 kilometres away from Sokoto metropolis is owed by a business mogul Dr. Abdullahi S D Adiya .

Addressing newsmen and security agencies at the site, Adiya said he left the farm around 12:30am yesterday morning but received a destress call by one of his staff members that armed bandits invaded the farm and went away with animals.

He lamented that what he laboured for many years have been taken away by criminals.

He noted that some people have paid for some of the rams, cows in preparation for the forth coming Sallah celebration.

He further disclosed that the farm has about 100 workers, stressing that the criminals meant to cripple his business and take some people off their jobs.

He maintained that it is worrisome that the farm, which is just 10kilometres away from the town can be invaded by armed bandits without any challenge from security.

“As you can see here is just 10km from Sokoto metropolis, the next village from here is the village of Chief of Army Staff Lt General Farouk Yahaya, and soldiers are stationed in the village but the bandits went away with the animals unchallenged,” he lamented.

He pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fix security challenges bedeviling the North-west before leaving office in 2023.

“As a businessman I’m begging Mr. President, who is from this zone to look into security challenges facing the area before leaving office,” he stated.

He noted that there is no way business can thrive in the atmosphere of insecurity, saying the trend is scaring away investors.

He said the way things are going on in the region and the country as whole it would push the people to resort to self-help, adding that saying he is in support of those calling on residents to carry arms against terrorists to defend themselves.

He called on both state and federal government to come to his aid as some money used in the business is a loan taken from commercial banks.

When THISDAY called police public relations officer, Sokoto state command Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, failed to respond.

Bandits Invade Farm, Rustle 200 Cows, 180 Rams in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Armed bandits invaded Adiya farm located behind Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international airport , Sokoto , carting away no fewer than 200 cows and 180 rams early hours of yesterday.

The farm which is 10 kilometres away from Sokoto metropolis is owed by a business mogul Dr. Abdullahi S D Adiya .

Addressing newsmen and security agencies at the site, Adiya said he left the farm around 12:30am yesterday morning but received a destress call by one of his staff members that armed bandits invaded the farm and went away with animals.

He lamented that what he laboured for many years have been taken away by criminals.

He noted that some people have paid for some of the rams, cows in preparation for the forth coming Sallah celebration.

He further disclosed that the farm has about 100 workers, stressing that the criminals meant to cripple his business and take some people off their jobs.

He maintained that it is worrisome that the farm, which is just 10kilometres away from the town can be invaded by armed bandits without any challenge from security.

“As you can see here is just 10km from Sokoto metropolis, the next village from here is the village of Chief of Army Staff Lt General Farouk Yahaya, and soldiers are stationed in the village but the bandits went away with the animals unchallenged,” he lamented.

He pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to fix security challenges bedeviling the North-west before leaving office in 2023.

“As a businessman I’m begging Mr. President, who is from this zone to look into security challenges facing the area before leaving office,” he stated.

He noted that there is no way business can thrive in the atmosphere of insecurity, saying the trend is scaring away investors.

He said the way things are going on in the region and the country as whole it would push the people to resort to self-help, adding that saying he is in support of those calling on residents to carry arms against terrorists to defend themselves.

He called on both state and federal government to come to his aid as some money used in the business is a loan taken from commercial banks.

When THISDAY called police public relations officer, Sokoto state command Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, failed to respond.