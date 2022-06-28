UYO OGSFEST 2022 organizer reels out activities ahead of the event

The Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival, OGSFEST UYO 2022, endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Environment set to begin with the Lighting of OGSFEST Torch/Flame in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The 2022 edition is scheduled to be hosted in UYO, the Akwa Ibom State capital with the theme: Uniting Stakeholders for Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility Beyond Oil and Gas.

To kick start the 2022 edition, the Governor of Bayelsa State in company of other Top government officials, and OGSFEST Ambassadors will light up the OGSFEST Torch/Flame on the 21st of July 2022 at the Peace Park Government Arcade, Yenagoa.

The program which is intentionally conceptualized to bring together State Governors from the Oil producing, Oil Pipeline-Impacted, Oil Prospecting states and key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaborations for environmental developments is one of the most successful anticipated event in the history of the sector in Nigeria.

According to Godfrey Ajayi Sunday, Project Chairman, the

International Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival in Nigeria is a platform designed to engender Unity and Showcase the Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Oil and Gas Sector in developing economies.

Godfrey, stating the objectives of the organization, said, the Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival (OGSFEST) was initiated in 2018 as a response to the global oil transitioning campaign to mobilize stakeholders in the Oil and Gas economy to contribute to positive externalities for the host communities, environmental concerns, and the sustainability of existing and new Corporate Social Responsibility programs through Culture, Education and Empowerment.

The significance of lighting the OGSFEST Torch in Bayelsa State is in recognition of the heritage of OLOIBIRI well 1-OTUABAGI [in Bayelsa State] being the first community of oil discovery in Nigeria.

“Technically, just as the Olympic Torch Relay does not represent the passing of a torch but celebrates the passing of the sacred flame from one generation to the next and symbolizes the light of spirit, knowledge, and life; The lighting of the OGSFEST Torch/Flame and passing of the OGSFEST Torch Relay from one Oil producing state to another starting from OLOIBIRI, through other Oil producing communities, in discovery-chronological order, expresses the handing down of this symbolic FLAME OF APPRECIATION OF NATURE from generation to generation.

“The OGSFEST Torch will arrive the Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival host city of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on the 25th of August 2022 signalling the commencement of the Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival a 3-days event loaded with Symposia, OGSFEST Carnival, Research Essay Presentations, Pageantry, and well-deserved Award/Dinner night.

For the avoidance of all doubts, and, in a focused-pursuit of OGSFEST outcomes and key objectives of mobilizing Nigerian students and the academia in general to contribute to deepening the innovations and addressing the challenges for sustainable growth and development through research in the Oil and Gas industry, while contributing to Nigerias medium term goals, particularly in times of geopolitical and economic realignment in the Oil and Gas industry in the light of the European crisis, the entire OGSFEST Brand shall implement the following activities:

July 21st, 2022: Lighting of Oil & Gas Flame commencing the Torch Relay at Oloibiri, Oil discovery point by the Governor of Bayelsa State with Live TV/Radio commentaries and other online media coverage.

“August 25th, 2022: Arrival of OGSFEST Torch Relay at UYO, Akwa Ibom State to commence OGSFEST Symposium & Exhibition /Announcement of OGSFEST Essay winners

August 26th, 2022: OGSFEST Carnival across specified routes

August 27th, 2022 (World Petroleum Day) OGSFEST Essay Presentation, Pageantry & Oil & Gas Merit Award etc

The OGSFEST essay competition for all Nigerian Students is opened to all undergraduates and students at Universities, Polytechnic, Colleges of Education and Senior & Junior Secondary School Students. There would be topics in various areas of Gil & Gas and environment with submissions should be submitted in PDF format to ogsfestessay@gmail.com in July 2022

Also, the Pageantry or face of OGSFEST application is opened to young ladies between the ages of 18-35 with passion for advocacy in the area of Environment and Energy Transition

For more information, you may wish to contact Ossai on +234 703 556 7948; or Shedrach on +234 813 397 7651 or visit our website at www.ogsfest.com for details”, he added.

However, Godfrey thanked stakeholders for their commitment towards collaborative efforts in rebuilding a robust and engaging Oil and Gas Sector that will genuinely cater for the welfare of the citizens.