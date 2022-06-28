Re Elect Oyetola for Sustainable Growth

The recent comment on the financial propriety of our hardworking and prudent governor, credited to the former Honourable Member of the House of Representatives is not only an endorsement of Governor Oyetola’s astute management skills, it is also an obvious reminder of his outstanding leadership qualities.

Yomi Ogunnusi said “I think what Governor Oyetola is doing in Osun should be commended and this will surely deter banks who are fond of making hidden withdrawals from state accounts without following the necessary steps. I believe what he has done, the state can recover more monies from these banks to help increase the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state and hope that banks can focus on their statutory duties rather than engaging in frivolous activities that will impoverish states and individuals”.

Oyetola’s due diligence, as we have argued at different fora, is what the people of Osun and the state need to redirect the state and drive it towards sustainable progress and development.

It must also be said that in the century that we are right in the phase of Osun State’s development, and Nigeria in general, we must move swiftly from the focus on ‘intangible material’ to ‘sustainable drivers of development’ ranging from prudent management of resources to adequate development of human capital resources.

Given the limited resources available to the government of Governor Oyetola, he must be commended for focusing on projects with direct impact on the populace and indirect impacts on the sustainable growth of our dear state.

Like Hon Yomi Ogunnusi, other well-meaning Nigerians agree that re-electing governor Oyetola would take Osun State a step closer to the promised land.

Akinyooye Sarafa Adekunle is the Director of Contact and Mobilisation for The Development Front.