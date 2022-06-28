Police Arrest Two Herdsmen for Lynching Man over Death of Cow in Lagos

Arrest three for forceful removal of a teen’s eyeballs in Bauchi

Rebecca Ejifoma and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

There was chaos in Agemowo area of Badagry in Lagos State yesterday after a bus conductor was lynched by a group of herdsmen for allegedly running over their cow on the highway.

The cows were said to have strayed into the highway, crossing over the Lagos/Badagry expressway at 6.30am.

While the bus with registration number FKJ 756 XH, reports have it, knocked down two of the cows, one of them died.

In a fit of rage, the herders reportedly pursued the bus. Reports have it that while the driver took to his heels, the cowmen caught up with the conductor who bore the brunt of the incident.

Sharing an account of the incident, a commercial bus driver, Olatunji said: “The cows rammed into the bus on the express road. As soon as the accident happened, the herdsmen at Agbo-Malu began to chase the bus.

“Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unhurt while they caught the conductor. They removed his clothes and beat him to a pulp.”

The herders were said to have returned to the scene after they discovered the conductor was still alive. “When he rose and started moving towards Mowo police station to seek refuge, the herders quickly grabbed him and killed him,” he stated.

The State Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“Two cows were hit but one died. The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the vehicle conductor resulting in his death.

“The bus driver and his conductor were the only occupants of the vehicle and they were said to be rushing to Age-Mowe to scout for passengers when the cows strayed onto their bus. Angry residents blocked the highway in protest over the killing.”

Hundeyin noted that the DPO, Morogbo Division, assisted by soldiers from 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry successfully cleared the obstruction.

He also confirmed that normalcy has since returned to the area. “It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in the police station. He did not make it off the accident scene, let alone reach the station. The two herders have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided subsequently,” he said.

Also, Police in Bauchi State have arrest of one Isaac Ezekiel, 32, a resident of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis in connection with the forceful removal of the two eyeballs of a 16-year-old boy, Uzairu Salisu.

The police made the disclosure in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakili, which was made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

According to the PPRO, “Sequel to the case of a suspected ritualist, who plucked out the eyes of a minor during a terrifying incident which occurred at the Jira Mountains, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, Isaac Ezekiel, a 32-year-old resident of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa in Bauchi metropolis, has been arrested and voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“Others in connection to the crime are Nensok Bawa, 38, from Kabwir District in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, and Yohana Luka (aka Doctor Samu), 52, from Golbong Village, Amper District also of Kanke LGA of Plateau State.

“A prompt search of his house by the police led to the recovery of Uzairu Salisu’s eyeballs. Exhibits recovered from the suspect included the two human eyeballs in a calabash, cable wire used in perpetrating the heinous act and a travelling bag containing some suspected native medicine.”

“Further findings also revealed that in April 2022, the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel, conspired with the two other suspects to conceive the idea to commit the atrocity of getting human eyeballs.

“On June 24, 2022, at about 0900hrs, the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel, lured one Uzairu Salisu, 16, of Jahun, Bauchi metropolis into a nearby bush for a casual job on his farm, and used a wire to strangulate Salisu into a coma and use a knife to remove the two eyeballs for a ritual purpose.”

“An investigation is in progress, after which the suspects will be charged to court in line with all relevant laws of the country in order to get justice. The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in committing ourselves to the safety and security of lives and property of the people of Bauchi State and the country at large.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, however, reassured the state of the commitment of the police to protect the people as the Command bursts ritualists, and tackle other crimes, urging residents to be supportive.

According to him, “In furtherance of our commitment to steaming down crime and criminality, the command has made adequate use of intelligence gathering towards continuous maintenance of law and order and this has yielded positively.”