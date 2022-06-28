  • Tuesday, 28th June, 2022

Osun 2022: PDP Appoints Diri, Wike, Makinde, Tambuwal, 124 Others to Campaign Council

Latest | 33 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, constituted a 128-man national campaign council for the Osun State governorship election coming up July 16.

The  campaign council is headed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri as chairman.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was also named among the 128 other members of the campaign council by the party.

Others were the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and other PDP governors.

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and other members of the PDP stakeholders were also on board.

According to PDP’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, the council would be inaugurated today, Wednesday, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

