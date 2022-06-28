Mines Ministry Attains 74.5% Rating in Anti-corruption Compliance

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development yesterday hinted that it has achieved a major improvement in the Anti-Corruption Compliance rating from 26.5 percent to 74.5 percent.

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) was established by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), as one of the implementation mechanisms for its mandate on prohibition and prevention of corruption.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, while delivering her speech on the 2022 African Public Service Day celebration in Abuja yesterday, noted that the 2022 celebration is particularly remarkable because of its theme: ‘Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on productivity in the Nigeria Public Sector’.

According to her, in the context of the passion of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for improved productivity and welfare of civil servants, there could not have been a better theme for this celebration.

The theme, she noted, could summarise the vision of the HCSF to make the service a world class system that drives optimum productivity through efficient performance management.

“We have vigorously pursued the full implementation of the new Performance Management System through training of various categories of officers. This is complemented by the deployment of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan and the reinforcement of the Innovation Division in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). LEAD-P and SMART-P trainings have also been consistently carried out to realise this laudable vision of the HCSF,” Akinlade stated.

She maintained that: “In MMSD, we have also made efforts within the limits of available resources to provide facilities that would enhance productivity and welfare of staff.

“To the glory of God, we now have a clinic that can provide basic health services to all staff to ensure that our health is given the priority that it deserves. Many may be unaware that within these few months of operation of the clinic, health crises have been averted for some staff just through routine check by the medical team in the clinic.”

The Mines Ministry perm secretary further said: “Also, we can easily see the massive deployment of ICT infrastructures within office complex aimed at achieving the full automation of the work processes in the ministry as it is among the first set of MDAs to receive these facilities, and efforts are on to ensure that we blaze the trail in the service-wide project of work-process automation.”