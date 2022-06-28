‘Judiciary Must Entrench Accountability & Probity in Managing its Resources’, NBA President

There is an urgent need for fundamental reforms of the administration and governance of the Nigerian Judiciary, according to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The above was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the President, Olumide Akpata.

The NBA described as disheartening and unfortunate, the conditions highlighted in the letter written by 14 Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), alleging various improprieties and administrative inefficiencies, and the subsequent response of the CJN.

The NBA stated that the situation has not only affected the judicial responsibilities of the Justices, but also impacted on the justice administration process.

While advocating for the independence and financial autonomy of the Judiciary, the NBA also noted that it is important that the Judiciary must not only be, but should be seen as being, above board and transparent in the management and allocation of the resources currently available to it.

“The Judiciary must entrench the principles of accountability and probity in the manner in which it expends allocated resources. While the fight for increased budgetary allocations for the Judiciary continues, it is important that the available resources be used for the welfare and wellbeing of our Judicial Officers, as well as for the improvement of the infrastructure and facilities required by our Judges and Justices, to effectively discharge their duties.

“There is a clear need for mechanisms to be put in place to ensure that the Judiciary (with the Supreme Court leading the charge) is providing the necessary template to other arms of government, on transparent procurement and budgeting. This will reduce the perception in some quarters that the Judiciary is not accountable to anyone, and is also not self-regulating.”

The NBA President also stated that with the election season, and the humongous war chests that the politicians and political parties are amassing, the only way to insulate and make our Judges and Justices immune to the temptations of being corrupted by these politicians, is to assure them of decent working conditions and adequate compensation both in and out of service.

The Judges and Justices, on their part, have a duty to ensure that the honour and respect that is accorded the Judiciary by the public is not lost or dwindled, and that the public continues to hold the Judiciary in the highest esteem.