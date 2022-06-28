Edo Police Confirm Killing of One Kidnapper over Abduction, Murder of Rev Father Odia

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State Police Command has disclosed that one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed the parish priest of St Michael Catholic Church at lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Rev Father Christopher Odia, has been killed.

In statement issued yesterday, the Command Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbup, said other gang members, who the police chased into the bush, also sustained various gunshot injuries.

The statement read: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael Catholic Church at lkhabigbo, Rev Father Christopher Odia, in his rectory while coming out for Sunday Mass in the wee hours of June 26, 2022, a combined team of Police Tactical operatives of Jattu Divisional Police, and the local vigilance team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescuing the Catholic priest.

“In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Odia. A hunter identified as Nurudeen was also shot dead in the process while the police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gunshot injuries.

“Intensive bush combing is ongoing towards ensuring that those who escaped are arrested and made to face justice.”

She further said the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, commiserate with the Catholic community in the state and Nigeria, urging the public to remain calm

and go about their lawful businesses as security strategy has been put in place to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members.

The deputy police spokesperson stated that the CP also encouraged the Edo people not to relent in providing the police with prompt and useful information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals.