CSMC Holds 1st Women Fellowship Zonal Convention, Enjoins Members to Strive yo Achieve Supernatural Turnaround

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Women Fellowship, Jos Zone of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, has organised its first zonal convention with a call on the members to work in unity and love towards achieving supernatural turnaround for the overall growth and progress of the church.

The conference, with the theme “Supernatural Turnaround Psalm 126,” was held at the CSMC Yantrailer, District Headquarters, Jos, during the weekend brought together members from Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States and their environs.

In her welcome remarks, the International President of the Women Fellowship, CSMC Worldwide, Special Mother-in-Israel Rachael B. Olorundare, said that the vision of the fellowship is to ensure that “Women of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church are spiritually, educationally and economically lifted to be examples and at par with other Christian women that have absolute faith and honour in and for Jesus Christ.”

Olorundare admonished them to “live like Christ at all times and in all places; and to promote true Christ-like love and fellowship with deeper knowledge of the Bible.

“As women of this great commission, we are to choose a biblical attitude that believes and sees supernatural turnaround. Numbers 19:24 said that Caleb as having a different attitude from others. We also have to have a positive attitude to supernatural turnarounds and experience its manifestation.

“This convention is the beginning of new things in our lives and the church. We should keep this fire burning and strive to achieve all our set goals and plans. Unity and love should be our driving force. I pray that from now henceforth, we shall all spring into triumphant songs of supernatural turnaround and victory because God of all possibilities will do spectacular things in our lives.”

Addressing the participants, the Chairman of CSMC Jos District, Senior Special Apostle Joshua A. Oyewale, urged the women to use their numerical strength positively to develop and grow the church to enviable heights.

Ayewale said: “As you all know, women with their numerical strength have the capacity to make or mar the church of God. But I want to urge you to use that strength positively to develop and grow the church of God.

“As you deliberate extensively, I urge you to look critically into the vices in the society, especially amongst our young ones. Just like the word of admonition of Apostle Paul to Timothy in 1Timothy 4:1-12”.

The cleric appealed to them to strive to reclaim “our lost glory in the conference as one of the founding members of the Movement Church Conference,” stressing that “we should gear all our activities towards bringing honour and glory to God of Cherubim and Seraphim.”