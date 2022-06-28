Bukka Hut opens New Outlet in Ikorodu

The Ayangbure of Ikorodu Kingdom, HRM Alayeluwa Oba (Kabiru Adewale Shotobi Adegorushen V has called for the establishment of more hospitality and tourism businesses in the town.

The Monarch was speaking at the Grand Opening of a new Bukka Hut outlet which opened on Ayangburen Road in Ikorodu, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

The Oba, who was the special guest of honour at the launch, noted that the presence of more restaurants and hospitality businesses in Ikorodu would create a positive image for the ancient town, being one of the most populous Local Governments in Lagos State.

According to him, “Bukka Hut Restaurant is at the centre of Ikorodu town and for the first time, people that come in to visit will have a taste of what Bukka Hut presents. Now, many people will not have to go far away to experience quality Nigerian delicacies and it will create a good image for everyone in Ikorodu and impact the town. Food is very important, and the people will want more establishments like this.”

The Managing Director/CEO of Bukka Hut Restaurant, Mr Rasheed Jaiyeola, while speaking at the launch of the 15th Bukka Hut outlet noted that the choice of Ikorodu was because of its population diversity, upbeat commercial activity and the exponential growth being witnessed in the community.