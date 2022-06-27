Udi, Awgu Communities Thank Ugwuanyi for Peace, ESUT VC





The people of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday paid a thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in their community after two decades of crisis.

Led by the Traditional Ruler of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community, HRH, Igwe Justice Ken Ezeike, the people expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi for salvaging them and bringing peace and succour to them through the creation of the autonomous community.

They also appreciated Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Ezeike as the traditional ruler of the newly created autonomous community as well as the appointment of the Monarch as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Udi Local Government Area.

Speaking, a statement quoted Ezeike to have stressed that Ugwuanyi’s intervention did not only bring peace to their community, but also opened the door for development and progress.

He added that what the governor did for them was divine, disclosing that since he resolved the crisis at its peak, the people of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community have been living in peace and harmony.

The royal father therefore, prayed God to bless Ugwuanyi and bestow him and his family with peace “the way our governor gave us peace”.

In a similar development, the people of Awgu Egbeleri Community in Awgu LGA also visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu to thank him for the appointment of their son, Prof. Aloysius Okolie, as the new Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.

Led by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo, who is from Awgu Egbeleri Community, the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly and Member representing Awgu North Constituency, Mrs. Jane Eneh, his Awgu South counterpart, Johnson Chukwuobasi and the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, the jubilant people of the community described the appointment as a well-deserved gift to them.

The people of Awgu Egbeleri equally thanked Ugwuanyi for his administration’s interventions in their community in terms of development, security, political appointments and elective offices, after being neglected in the past, in spite of their voting population in Awgu LGA.

They thanked the governor for the works his administration did at the General Hospital Awgu and the School of Midwifery, Awgu, which they said was hitherto moribund for over 20 years.

The people went further to express gratitude to Ugwuanyi for the re-election of the illustrious son, Nwankwo, as the Chairman of Awgu LGA, after serving as Transition Committee Chairman of the council, pointing out that the governor has liberated them from “oppression and suppression.”