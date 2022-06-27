Troops Arrest Four Kidnappers, Neutralise Three Bandits in Benue

Kogi Vigilance Group kills two kidnapers, rescues two victims

The Defence Headquarters has said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested four kidnappers, neutralised three bandits and rescued a kidnapped victim in recent operations in parts of Benue.

This is just as Kogi vigilance group yesterday smashed a kidnapers’ den, killed two of the criminals and rescued two victims.

The rescued victims are: Mallam Sanni Uwaiti and Ramatu Tukur, both of Toll Gate area, along Okene and Ajoakuta axis.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops had on June 24 arrested four suspected kidnappers at Igumale Council Ward of Ado Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the identities of the suspects as Alhaji Abdullahi (18), Sale Hassan (22), Usman Abdullahi (20) and Ibrahim Iliyasu (23).

According to him, all arrested criminals have been handed over to the police for necessary action.

Onyeuko said the troops also conducted a raid at a bandits hide out at Mbahuwuhe village in Utange council ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

He said the operation led to the killing of three bandits and rescue of a kidnapped victim who was on blind fold in the hideout with injuries.

According to him, the rescued victim is presently undergoing treatment.

“Several items including a motorcycle, two cell phones among others were recovered before the hideout was brought down.

“The military high command commends the troops and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kogi vigilance group yesterday smashed a kidnapers’ den, killed two of the criminals and rescued two victims.

The rescued victims are: Mallam Sanni Uwaiti and Ramatu Tukur, both of Toll Gate area, along Okene and Ajoakuta axis.

Arms and ammunitions belonging to the kidnappers were also recovered.

Chairman, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi, Mr Abdulrahaman Ohiare, said this in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Special Assistant, Mr. King Habib.

Ohiare said the two kidnappers met their waterloo during an operation against terrorists carried out by a combined team of the vigilance group and local hunters in the early hours of June 26.

“One of the kidnapers died during a shootout with the vigilance group and the other, who was seriously wounded, died on the way to the hospital.

“The gang had been terrorising motorists on Okene-Lokoja road and Okene-Auchi road of Kogi before the operation.

“The early morning operation successfully led to the rescue of two abductees held captive by kidnapers at Upogoro Hills in Okehi,” he stated.

The chairman explained that the operation was in response to Gov. Yahaya Bello’s directive to the council chairman to swing into action and make Okehi LGA and environ safe.

He said the council would leave no stone unturned in its bid to rid Okehi LGA of all forms of crimes and criminality.

He added that the council was appreciative of Bello for considering the security of lives and properties of Kogi citizens as a top priority of his administration.