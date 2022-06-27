OVH Energy Marketing Rewards Distributors for Outstanding Performance

Leading supplier and distributor of refined petroleum products, OVH Energy Marketing recently rewarded its top-performing lubricant distributors for their outstanding performance at a presentation ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria.

During the presentation ceremony which happened at Aspamda Market, two qualified distributors who each sold over 1 million liters of lubricants were recognized in line with the management’s commitment to award deserving distributors. The duo, Chucorl Nigeria Limited, and Ade De Young Auto Limited who met and exceeded the set target in the distribution of OLEUM lubricants were awarded OLEUM branded trucks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy Marketing, Huub Stokman posited that the ceremony was organized to reward top-performing distributors as well as inspire others through their exemplary feats. “Our distinctive progress as the leading downstream oil and gas company is built on the commendable dedication and support of our partners as well as the contributions of our staff. I applaud the awardees and other OLEUM distributors for their diligence and resourcefulness in making sure that the OLEUM range of lubricants remains a market leader.” he said.

“Oleum is a product made in Nigeria, by Nigerians, for Nigerians. Our dream is to formulate the best lubricant available in the Nigerian market at a very affordable price. The hard work of our partners continues to contribute immensely to the growth of the organization and for that we are thankful” he continued.

Commenting at the presentation ceremony, Alhaji Lateef Adeleke, owner Ade De Young Auto Ltd., an awardee said “I appreciate the company for this initiative to reward distributors with branded trucks. Rewarding deserving distributors with the branded trucks is a thoughtful initiative from OVH Energy Marketing.”

Chief Oliver Jacob, CEO Chucorl Oil and Gas Limited said “This acknowledgement from OVH Energy Marketing is indeed an incentive to do even more. The trucks will be valuable in strengthening our supply chain and meeting our increasing consumer demand”

In recent years, OVH Energy Marketing has embarked on diverse empowerment initiatives such as the OLEUM Academy and the Mechanic Oleum Reseller Enterprise Initiative. OLEUM academy has impacted over 5,000 individuals nationwide through the provision of automotive mechatronics, lubrication, and entrepreneurship training. The Mechanic Oleum Reseller Enterprise Initiative is an avenue for auto-technicians to boost their income through the sales of lubricants in their workshop.