Obi Cubana Unveiled as New Face of Global Power Bank

Few days after he launched a multi-billion-naira Golf City Estate in Abuja, a renowned businessman and entertainment mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has been unveiled as the ‘’New Face’’ of a global New Age Power Bank.

In a ceremony attended by hundreds of people, including celebrated artists, actors and actresses in Lagos, the CEO, New Age Concepts Limited, Chief Kingsley Opara, said his company decided to collaborate with Obi Cubana because of his swelling global image.

Describing the decision as a new dawn in the business strategic of the company, Chief Opara said that New Age Power Bank is manufactured by New Age Mobile Concepts, the makers of New Age phone charger and other phone accessories.

‘’Currently, New Age Concepts Ltd is among top leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high quality mobile accessories, “said.

Assisted by Don Jazzy, a popular Nigerian music artist and producer, Mr Cubana said his business partnership with New Age Mobile is born out of his genuine and legitimate business around the world.

‘’If you ever contemplate of buying a power bank that is strong, well-matched with most mobile devices and possesses an inbuilt microcomputer automatic protection chip against overcharge or over voltage, then you can’t go wrong with New Age Power Bank.

“As you rightly known, Smartphones consume lots of battery power because they have lots of applications as well as inbuilt processors for fast operations.

“These high power depletion drains the battery very fast and hence the need for a reliable New Age Power Bank to boost the battery in order to enjoy the different features available – with little or no interruption’’, Cubana added.

Speaking with journalists recently in Abuja, Mr Cubana said that he had broken every record in area of entertainment, not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa, saying there’s need for him to diversify and offer quality service to our various clientele.