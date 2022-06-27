Nestlé Nigeria Empowers More Rural Women Across Nigeria

Emma Okonji

In keeping with its desire to help more rural women in Nigeria build financial security and improve their standard of living, Nestlé Nigeria has held the fourth phase of the Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Project in Port Harcourt.

An additional 50 beneficiaries from the South-south region of the country, selected from the company’s value chain, were inducted into the program at a ceremony that included several training sessions.

Speaking at the training and induction session in Port Harcourt, Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Khaled Ramadan, said: “Nestlé is happy to fulfil our promise of expanding the Project to reach more women in other parts of Nigeria.

“We are pleased with the progress made so far by the 150 currently benefiting from the project. The beneficiaries who currently enjoy the training and mentorship provided by Nestlé and her implementation partners – FDConsults, are reporting faster turnover and increased revenue as well as stronger visibility of their outlets within their locations. We are therefore confident that these additional 50 selected retailers in South-South, will also reap the full benefits of the support we are providing through training, mentorship and grants.”

He further added that the beneficiaries comprising female retailers in Nestlé’s retail value chain would receive grants valued at 300 per cent of their monthly sales in form of Nestlé’s products. They will also participate in training and mentorship programs, which will enable them to scale up their businesses, thereby increasing their household incomes.

In his remarks at the induction and training for the new beneficiaries, Head, Partnerships and Training at FDConsults, Phranklin Audu, described the Nestlé Empowering Rural Women project as an amazing initiative. He noted that the progress and growth recorded by the women in the several states where the project is already ongoing is quite refreshing to see.