Kwara Gov has Done So Much for Us, Says Emir of Ilesha Baruba

Emir of Ilesa Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, Professor Halidu Abubakar, said during the weekend that the State Governor, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has done so well.

The emir said this was why Ilesha Baruba community has mulled the idea of naming the newly completed ring road in the community after the governor who constructed the first asphalted road in the axis.

Speaking with newsmen during the governor’s inspection of the road, Abubakar said the intervention of AbdulRazaq’s administration on the road has brought tremendous change to the community.

He said: “We cannot thank His Excellency enough. We are extremely happy. Before now, you can’t pass the road like this and within three months this road was constructed.

“You can see the drainage all through. So, we are extremely grateful. Like everybody else, we would not mind if His Excellency will do more for us. He has done so much for us. May Allah continue bless him.”

Abubakar said that the decision to name the road AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Ring Road was in appreciation of the governor’s efforts to ease transportation challenges in the community.

“There is no doubt that if he is going to contest elections 10 times in Ilesha Baruba he is going to win 20 times,” the emir declared.

AbdulRazaq, on his part, said that his administration is determined to make significant impact on the lives of the people and their communities irrespective of their locations across Kwara State.

“This is a major town in Kwara State and the policy of our government is that every senatorial district and every local government must feel the impact of the government.

“Ilesha Baruba is hosting the campus of Kwara State University; so we are making sure that there is proper infrastructure to accommodate such investment which is still ongoing,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said that his administration is embarking on several projects in Ilesha Baruba and across Baruten Local Government in the areas of road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and communications, among others.

The administration would soon unveil the first radio station in the Kwara North Senatorial District, thereby making information dissemination very easy.

“We are happy that we have done this ring road and I am impressed. This is my first time of visiting Ilesha Baruba since the completion of the road. We are replicating this kind of investments in many parts of the state,” he added.