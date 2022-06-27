Golf: Oboh Finishes in T13 at Czech Ladies Open

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Impressive Georgia Oboh yesterday finished in a tied for 13th at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open that was held at the par 72 Royal Golf Club Beroun. The only Nigerian professional golfer on the global tour underlined her mission by hitting 18 greens in regulation.

In her final round she birdied four of the nine holes on the front and nailed all pars on the back enroute to a bogeyless 68 and a slice of the €200,000 prize money.

Her performance barely few weeks after she missed the cut at ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey will go down as one of her finest on the Ladies European Tour since she earned her Tour card in 2000 at La Manga, Spain.

She also remarkably improved on her third appearance at the Czech Ladies Open where she finished in T42 in 2020 and T62 in 2021.

Oboh, 21, held her own in a field of 130 players from 129 countries with a strong showing on the leaderboard, grossing seven under par at the end of the 54-hole tournament to share the spotlight with Sara Kuskova, Patricia Mackova, both from Czech Republic and Anna Backman of Finland.

On the whole, she plucked 12 birdies and five bogies and improved on her day one and day two scores of 71 and 70 respectively.

The winner the tournament was amateur and home player Jana Melichova (Czech Republic) with rounds of 68, 65 and 69 (14 under-par) with fellow Czech Klara Spilkova in tied second along with Nicole Broch Estrup (Denmark), just one shot off the pace. Melichova currently lies 105th in the R&A Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Johanna Gustavsson of Sweden finished in fourth at 12 under par, Gomez Ruiz Laura of Spain in fifth at-11 while Sobron Galmes Luna of Spain and Emma Spitz of Austria finished in tied for sixth at 10 under par.