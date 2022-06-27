For A Cleaner Earth, Lagos Waste Art Exhibition Opens in July

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba in collaboration with Loughborough University, UK is set to unveil a collection of waste art in Lagos on July 7. The show titled “A Creative Arts Intervention: A Research Exploration of waste as pigments in practice based PhD” was executed by Festus Iranlade Adeyemi, a PhD research student in the School of Design and Creative Arts, Loughborough University, UK and a lecturer at the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, Federal College of Education (Technical) Yaba, Lagos on a study leave.

The show is part of the campaign and education on a cleaner environment in Lagos. According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, Lagos state generates over 14,000 metric tonnes of refuse on a daily basis out of which 2,2250 tonnes are plastic waste. Efforts by Nigerian lawmakers to make a law to prohibit the use of plastic bags are yet to be productive. Without laws to curb the use of plastics, Nigerians are exposed to toxins on a daily basis. The World Health Organisation identified a chemical substance called dioxin as a cancer causing element. Also, smoke from burning of waste as dumpsites causes environmental pollution.

Hence, this research work by Adeyemi is to highlight the importance of reusing plastic waste in curbing environmental pollution. Using nudge theory, the research campaigns for a creative reuse and recycling for waste and single-use items like, polystyrene, plastics, cartons, Serviette paper, newspaper, nylon, sachet water nylon, Ghana Must Go sacks, tote bags, paper wipes, supermarket receipts, maps, clothing and general collage.

“The process is being publicised to encourage more artists to use recycled materials for art creations and to also sensitize people about the value residents place in the waste that is being thrown away daily.

“The expectation is to ease the work of the waste management authority, (LAWMA) create a cleaner environment and provide a cheaper alternative material for artists to engage in their art making. The intervention platform therefore exhibits an alternate sample for waste usage. Also, if less waste is carelessly thrown away, the environment will be cleaner, this will reduce mosquitoes breeding spots. Malaria fever, typhoid, cholera sicknesses associated with dirty spaces shall be reduced Also, more creative people will be engaged to construct their arts with inexpensive materials. This shall help to solve the problem of scarcity of art materials in our schools due to high importation cost.

One of the works at the show titled ‘Moving Waste Assemblage’, made of polystyrene, sachet water nylon (pure water) newspaper, boards, four small tyres, is a movable artistic construction.

“It exemplifies the movement of waste from place to place and calls for a reuse. The assemblage is constructed with four viewing spaces. A three dimensional work with relief drawings of lines, Yoruba icons like huts, combs, tortoise, cowries and bottles. It’s designed to move around to show the beauty in throw away to encourage recycling,’’ the artist explained.

The artist who is also the author of the book, ‘Critical Issues in Visual Art Education in Nigeria’ holds a Masters’ Degree from Coventry University, UK and a Bachelor degree is from Delta State University, Abraka. In 2015, he staged a solo exhibition tagged ‘Between the Line’ The show interrogated transportation issues in Lagos and offered suggestions to reduce the traffic gridlock in Lagos city. He has since exhibited his works at several group exhibitions in Nigeria, in Coventry University, and a solo show in Loughborough University, UK.

“My art speaks about the environments, ecology, waste recycling and the plight of the people especially in the developing landscapes like Lagos, Nigeria. My two supervisors in Loughborough University are the driving force in the evolution of my research-campaign art about the reuse, recycling, and repurposing waste and single-use items to educate on pollution in the ecosystem,” he added.

The show which opens at the Library Gallery space at the Federal College of Education runs till 14th July A Campaign and Workshop session is scheduled to hold on Tuesday July 12.