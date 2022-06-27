Christian Women Group Decries Insecurity in Nigeria

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI), a non-denominational women organisation that was founded by the Presiding Bishop of Church of God Mission (CGM), Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, has decried the prevailing insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the group’s ‘Leaders Retreat’ in Benin City, Edo State, at the weekend, the National Vice President of CWFI, Rev. Mrs. Nnenna Godson, expressed worry about the spate of insecurity, lamenting that so many women have been turned to widows while so many of their children have been killed in battle fields.

Godson said: “As women, we are embittered, we are worried. You can’t go anywhere you want to go because of insecurity. We are worried and we have called on God. We are praying and God will do it for us by rescuing our country Nigeria from the hand of evil ones.”

Also in her speech, CWFI Board Member, Skills Acquisition, Rev. Mrs. Ereda-Idahosa Ajayi, disclosed that over three million women have benefitted from the organisation’s micro credit loans and skills empowerment since inception.

Ajayi disclosed that N13 million loans are granted to women while hundreds of others are empowered with skills every year.

She explained that besides empowerment, the CWFI “takes on enlightenment and education of women physically, financially and spiritually.”

On her part, the Executive Director of Human Capital Management and Services, Chicason Group of Companies, Mr. Nayo Ugoh, said that the company is in partnership with the CWFI due to its strong commitment to women empowerment.

Ugoh announced that the company would support 200 women with kiosks, aprons and other items.

Earlier, National President of CWFI, Rev. Mrs Julie Akhimien, disclosed that the organisation was founded in 1974 with a focus on Jesus Christ and to uphold the dignity of womanhood, adding that it has impacted not only women but men and children as well.

Akhimien said that the CWFI would hold its annual convention in Benin in the first week of August this year when women would gather to seek the face of God through prayers and give testimonies.