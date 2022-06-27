Bridge Nigeria Pupils Consistently Deliver High Scores for Four Consecutive Years With 2022 Common Entrance Performance



Ugo Aliogo



For the fourth consecutive year, Bridge Nigeria pupils are outperforming the average Nigerian pupil at the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE).

A statement by Bridge Nigeria has stated this while noting that the National Common Entrance Examination is an entry-level examination for pupils in their final grade of primary school (Primary 6) who are between 10–13-years-old.

The statement stated that the examination is out of 210 marks and tests students in the area of Mathematics and Basic Science (out of 40 and 20 respectively), English and Social Studies (out of 40 and 20 respectively), Quantitative and Vocational Aptitude (out of 40 and 10 respectively), Verbal Aptitude (out of 40).

The statement also noted that this year, 131 Bridge pupils participated in the NCEE. This represents a 12 percent increase from the previous year’s enrollment in the examinations.

The statement hinted that the students took a mock examination to prepare them on what to expect for the examinations, “we are pleased to announce that the results are in.”

The statement also explained that participating in the National Common Entrance Examination, Bridge Nigeria pupils joined thousands of pupils nationwide in a fierce competition for spots in federal and unity secondary schools.

The statement said it is important to note that there are just 106 Federal Unity Schools in the country being contested so the competition is fierce for the coveted prestige of attending a federal government secondary school.

According to the statement: “Education at Bridge Nigeria encourages gender parity in its schools as boys and girls make the same learning leaps by receiving life-changing education in a conducive environment where their skills are given ample room to shine.

“Four students put Bridge Nigeria schools in the running for best-performing pupils nationwide at the just concluded examinations. 11-year-old Princess Nnamuzie leads 130 more pupils with an excellent score of 189. Following closely behind are Itura Darasimi Idowu and Precious Ebuka Obioma with a tied score of 185 and Soburah Wuraola Akinsowon with 179.

“While the students prepare to be posted to their chosen schools, it is important to note that every state in Nigeria has a different weighted pass mark for the common entrance exam which is designed to take into account the wide differentials between Nigerian states including poverty levels.

“In addition, to weighted state cut-offs, the state pass mark applicable to an individual child is dependent not upon which state they sat the exam, but the child’s state of origin. For example, if a child sits for the common entrance exam in Lagos but is from Edo, the cut-off marks for the child will be based upon the Edo State cut-off, not the Lagos State cut-off.

“The NCEE still remains one of, if not the most, competitive examinations into secondary schools in Nigeria, administered every year to Nigerian children both at home and abroad.”