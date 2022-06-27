Breaking: Justice Ariwoola Arrives State House for Swearing in as Acting CJ

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has arrived the State House, Abuja in readiness for his swearing in as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Ariwoola, who arrived in the company of fellow Justices of the Supreme Court at about 2.45pm in a white tinted coaster bus headed straight for the Council Chambers.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to administer oath of office on him as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He takes over from Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad who resigned this morning as CJN citing health reasons.

Details later…