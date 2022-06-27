Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy

If you ask most people, they would tell you that there are maybe 10 cryptocurrencies available to own. This is far from the truth. Coinbase alone has 10,000 individual digital assets on the platform you can buy and trade. Other smaller platforms have thousand as well.

These investment products have gone from something that is trusted by few to being trusted by investors around the world. This includes some of the biggest investment firms and banks in the world. Are you interested in getting into crypto but don’t know which coin to buy first? This is a tough decision.

One important thing to know is that there isn’t one best cryptocurrency. There are a lot of viable options, like traditional stocks and investments, out there to make money. This is why the best choice is to

diversify your portfolio

to mitigate your risk while making as much money as possible.

If you want to diversify your portfolio, here are some great coins to get started with.

1. Bitcoin

This is the most obvious choice but it’s still worth mentioning. Bitcoin is the most popular crypto coin in the world for a reason. It’s a stable coin with a promising future. While it does see volatility from time to time, Bitcoin is proven to be a valuable investment. Bitcoin should be a large part of any investor’s portfolio.

2. Ethereum

Ethereum is the foundation of the blockchain. Almost every NFT available was minted on the Ethereum blockchain. This means the newest version of the web, Web 3.0, will also be mostly powered by Ethereum. The best coins have a value built on real-world use and there is no better coin than Ethereum for that. Ethereum also has a clear leader behind the project and great leadership is always an asset.

3. Basic Attention Token

The Brave browser is being widely adopted around the world as people realize the value of the Brave network. Internet users love the Brave browser and it’s only getting more popular. It will probably be the most-used browser on the internet soon. This network’s coin is BAT, or Basic Attention Token, making this coin one of the must-haves in 2022.

4. NEO

NEO

is another coin that has a utility as part of its value. It’s valuable because you can use it to develop apps on the blockchain. Blockchain apps are in their infancy but stand to be heavily used soon. This coin gives users an easier entry point into making their own blockchain apps. This coin is Ethereum’s main competition going forward, so it’s a great purchase as a hedge on Ethereum.

5. Cardano

Another competition for Ethereum and NEO is

Cardano.

This coin provides similar utilities but is more scalable than the others. It also uses an older language, so developers have an easier time making decentralized applications. This coin presents another way to hedge against Ethereum as well as a way to hedge against NEO. All three of these coins could turn out to be heavily utilized on the blockchain, so it’s probably a good idea to invest in all three of them.