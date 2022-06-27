Activate  Success Int’l Annouces Quickteller, Nestle and Arik Air as Partners for 2022 YEEP

In line with its annual Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme (YEEP) for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Activate Success International Foundation has partnered with Quickteller, Nestle and Arik Air to support and empower NYSC members with instant cash prices and grants to kick off and support their businesses.

In the past 10 years Activate success Int’l foundation has been at the forefront of youth empowerment and development. In the last 5 years the Activate Success International Foundation has given out grants worth millions of Naira to over a 100 Youth corp members to start and grow their businesses.

This year’s empowerment programme will hold in 10 states . The first leg of the event will hold in 5 States which include Lagos ,Abuja, kano, Ogun and Benue state on June 29 while the second leg of the event which be held in July.

The Executive Director of Activate Success International Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko- Uloko reveals that this year’s event is filled with lots of amazing benefits for the NYSC corp members. “As usual, we are partnering with Nestle to provide grants and training for the beneficiaries from this year’s event. But aside the grant this year, Quickteller will be sponsoring lucky beneficiaries to Dubai in all expense paid trip to attend the One Africa Music Fest, quickteller will also be giving out instant cash prizes to corp members while Arik Air will be giving free return tickets to another set of beneficiaries. There are also going to be a lot of giveaways in all the 10 states”.

The speakers at the Wednesday June 29 event include Amos Ggbadawole of Crown Luxury Properties, Celebrated Actor and TV host, Mr. Uti Uwachukwu, Popular Actress/Comedian, Anita Asuoha ( Real Warrior Pikin), Love Idoko- Uloko of Activate Success, International, among others.